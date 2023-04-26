Doctor Who fans can rejoice as the TARDIS has been spotted in Clifton, Bristol, again today (Wednesday 26 April). Fans will already be aware that the 15th Doctor will be played by Scottish-Rwandan actor Ncuti Gatwa, who was sporting a long brown leather coat today.

Lorries and trailers were seen arriving at Lloyds Amphitheatre overlooking the harbour yesterday (Tuesday 25 April).

Christmas decorations have been hung up around Frederick Place, Clifton. Credit: BPM Media

Crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of Ncuti Gatwa - the 15th Doctor. Credit: BPM Media

Gatwa was sporting a brown leather trench coat. Credit: BPM Media

The TARDIS appeared in Frederick Place today (Wednesday 26 April). Credit: BPM Media

Meanwhile, Christmas decorations were strung up in Frederick Place as crews took over the late-Georgian stucco streets for the third time this year.

Back in February, Routemaster buses and bins were labelled "The Royal Borough of Chelsea and Kensington" to make Clifton look like London. It is thought the neighbourhood will once again be doubling up for Notting Hill, where the programme is predominantly based.

Houses along Park Place, Briton Place and Frederick Place may get a temporary facelift while filming takes place.

