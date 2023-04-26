A driver has been left with possible life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle collision on the A39.

Emergency services were called to the A-road, between Porlock and Minehead at around 11pm yesterday evening (25 April).

The driver was airlifted to hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

One person has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has since been released under investigation.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene but reopened this morning (26 April).

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash.

The force said: "If you were in the area last night and witnessed the incident, or have dashcam footage which may be relevant to the investigation, please call 101 and provide reference 5223096342 to the call handler."