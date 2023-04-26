Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's report

A brother and sister from North Curry near Taunton have been running a half marathon every day this month in memory of their dad, who died by suicide last year.

Freya and Fin Gudge say they hope by talking about what happened, they can help people who are struggling with their mental health. They’re also raising money for the Campaign Against Living Miserably charity.

Freya said: "Our dad passed away on 29th November 2022 through suicide. It was very tough to hear that - my mum having to come in and say 'unfortunately you've no longer got a dad'."

Fin said: "We knew he was struggling with his mental health - that wasn't a secret.

"Unlike most people, they don't talk, Dad did talk and he promised he was getting help and he was okay and he was doing good.

"He said to me that day how he's in the best place mentally he's been for a while and then obviously said 'goodbye, see you tomorrow'."

It's been almost 5 months since their father's death

The siblings have already raised nearly £3,000 for CALM via a fundraising page.

They say it's important to discuss suicide, with Freya saying: "It's a massive killer and we're turning something that people can see is negative, our dad passed away from suicide, and go 'we're doing something positive' because we wouldn't want another 19 and 17 year old to have to go through what we've been through what our family are going through.

"Even if we help just one person from this for us, this is a big, big reward that we've just helped one person."

Fin said: "He would think we're mad. He'd be cycling along with us.

"It's just those little moments when I wish he was here with us to raise awareness for something that he struggled with instead of this way.

"But we just want to continue to do things to make him proud.

"I was proud of him for how long he's been fighting with this and he was obviously in a very dark place, but he continued to fight for me and Freya. I just hope he's in peace now."

If you are struggling with your mental health, help is available.

Call Samaritans on 116 123

Call the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) on 0800 58 58 58

See more links to advice and support here.