A third man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a seventeen-year-old was shot in Swindon.

The 40-year-old was arrested in the early hours of this morning and is currently in police custody.

The shooting took place at about 12.30am on Monday 24 April in Odstock Road, Penhill.

The teenager was airlifted to hospital with "potentially life-changing injuries".

Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight.

Superintendent Phil Staynings said: "This incident will undoubtedly have caused concern. We are working closely with the community to identify those responsible for this concerning crime.

"I would especially like to reach out to anyone who may know who is responsible for this attack.

"I understand that it might be difficult to talk to us, you may be frightened to speak out. I would urge you to be brave and contact us with any information you may have.

"A young man has been seriously injured and incidents such as these impact communities significantly.

Police say the 17-year-old has serious injuries.

"There is no place for these criminals in society and with the support of the public we must remove lethal weapons from the streets.

"Please continue to support the police service as we relentlessly strive to bring people to justice and make contact if there is any information you can share."

The victim is currently in hospital and being treated for his serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 999 and quote log 54230042679.