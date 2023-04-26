Police are investigating after a capsule containing poems and pictures from local schoolchildren has been dug up and damaged in Chipping Sodbury.

It was buried in the Ridings Memorial Garden five years ago and also held newspapers and business flyers.

Earlier this month, the capsule was dug up and later found destroyed.

The contents were discovered under a hedge and handed in.

Pictures and poems are now being dried out and returned to their owners Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

After seeing a social media post appealing for information, two teenagers went to the police station with their parents.

Avon and Somerset Police say they will be voluntarily interviewed at a future date in connection with the criminal damage offence.

Sgt Rob Turner, from the Neighbourhood Policing team, said: "Sadly, some of the contents have been destroyed by the weather but we’ve been able to dry out and salvage all of the children’s pictures and most of the photos, which we’ll give back to the original owner of the capsule.

“We’d like to thank the community for their ongoing support with this investigation.”