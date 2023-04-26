A police worker has been dismissed without notice from his job after being convicted of sex abuse offences.

Timothy Schofield, who is the brother of This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield, worked as a member of police staff at Avon and Somerset Police’s Headquarters in Portishead.

He was convicted of 11 sexual offences against a child, following a trial at Exeter Crown, Court and is due to be sentenced on Friday 19 May.

A criminal investigation was launched after the force was first informed of the offences through a third party on December 3, 2021.

Mr Schofield was arrested the same day and within 48 hours he was charged with criminal offences to appear in court.

He was suspended from duty in December 2021 and misconduct proceedings were put on hold while the criminal investigation took priority.

Following his convictions, a misconduct hearing was chaired by Assistant Chief Constable Will White at Police HQ yesterday (26 April).

ACC Will White, in outlining the findings of the panel, said: “Timothy Schofield committed a series of manipulative and exploitative offences against someone in a position of vulnerability.

"The details and impact of his criminality were distressing to read for the panel, as they would be for members of the public.

Schofield arriving at Exeter Crown Court covering his face, last month

“The panel is grateful for the courage shown by the victim and all those who provided information and evidence to the investigation team, which resulted in him being brought to justice for these abhorrent crimes.

“Timothy Schofield’s position as a member of a police organisation makes his responsibility all the greater in terms of his offending behaviour.

"The harm he’s caused has been serious and extensive.

“His criminal conviction undermines the public’s trust and confidence in the police service and its employees who work tirelessly to build that trust, particularly at this time of national scrutiny.”