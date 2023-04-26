A woman has been seriously assaulted after being 'attacked from behind' in Bideford.

It happened at around 3.15 yesterday afternoon (26 April) close to the junction of Manteo Way and Old Barnstaple Road.

The victim, who was left with an injury to her arm, described the attacker as male, taller than 5ft 8ins, wearing a hoody, jeans, black trainers, black baseball cap and a black face mask.

The suspect is yet to be found.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who saw what happened or has any dashcam footage or who saw a person matching suspect's description to contact police on 101 or via the website, quoting log 551 of 25th April 2023.