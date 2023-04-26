A man who broke into a service station in Somerset pushed a woman before he fled the scene.

Two men entered a service station in Longforth Road in Wellington at around 9pm on Friday 7 April.

They were wearing makeshift face coverings and stole several items before being confronted by a woman.

One of the offenders pushed her before making off from the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police believe the two men pictured have information that could assist their enquiries.

The force said: "If you have any information or recognise the people in the image, please call 101 and quote reference 5223081024."