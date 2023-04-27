Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's report

30,000 training places have been announced at the construction of a new nuclear power station in Somerset.

The roles at Hinkley Point C will allow local people to join the project during a time when the activity on site is set to reach its peak. Trainees will be able to upgrade their skills and earning potential by joining the work to fit miles of pipes, cables, equipment, and control systems.

The opportunity has been made possible by EDF Energy's £24 million investment into education, skills, and employment, including at three new centres for excellence in welding, electrical and mechanical skills.

The company has announced the places as it ramps up work on-site with the aim of generating power in 2027.

Bridgwater & Taunton College will play a major role in the training, with Hinkley Point's training base in Cannington set to be a key site for apprentices during their training.

Andy Berry, Principal and Chief Executive of the college, said: "Bridgwater & Taunton College is proud of the ongoing partnership with Hinkley Point C and we continue to collaborate with them to help provide the skills required for the project and the local area.

"Working together we have played a key role in establishing three centres of excellence in welding, electrical, and mechanical, which are critical assets for ensuring the future of new nuclear in the UK.”

Rowan is one of the new apprentices.

Energy Security Secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “Cheap, abundant and reliable energy is essential for a thriving economy.

"The work at Hinkley Point C reminds us that nuclear not only boosts our energy security and independence, but also helps deliver greater economic growth here in Somerset, and to the UK as a whole.

"Hinkley is at the heart of our focus on supporting greater nuclear, alongside the funding we’ve committed to Sizewell C, the first public funding for a nuclear project in nearly four decades.

"Our plans for Great British Nuclear to push forward the latest technologies – all of which will enable us to power more of Britain from Britain and deliver jobs for generations to come."