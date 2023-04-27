Play Brightcove video

Watch Robert Murphy's conversation with Grant Shapps

Energy bills would have been "sky-high" without government help, Grant Shapps has told ITV News.

The Energy Secretary visited Hinkley Point in Somerset today (27 April) to discuss his vision for nuclear power in the UK.

The Conservative minister said sites like Hinkley could power as many as six million homes.

Speaking to ITV West Country's Robert Murphy, he said: "Right now we produce about 15 to 16 per cent of our energy comes from nuclear.

"We have had a massive, massive increase in the amount of renewable, solar, wind power - particularly off shore where we’re world leaders.

"The largest wind farms in the world are all in the North Sea, the largest four, but I want nuclear because nuclear gives you that real base-load.

"It’s there, it’s reliable, plants that will power six million homes, that sort of thing.

"So it’s very important to us and also I can tell you every single nuclear reactor in the country that’s still open today was commissioned under the Conservatives.

"We are the party that believes in nuclear power and the jobs it brings."

Hinkley Point nuclear power station in Somerset. Credit: PA

Mr Shapps went on to say that people's energy bills would have been even higher without government support this winter.

He said: "The government has paid half of the average, the typical, household energy bill this winter - without which the bills would have been sky-high even beyond where they’ve been.

"What we’ve done is tax the oil and gas companies which have made a lot of money because of that war going on and we’ve handed those billions of pounds to households - over 40 billion pounds to households and businesses."

He went on to say that prices were "going to start to come down" as the global gas price falls.

The Energy Secretary acknowledged that these would be a "tough set of elections", but urged the public to put their faith in Rishi Sunak.

"What you get with us is a government that’s taken us through the difficult days of Covid, taken us through this very difficult war in Ukraine, with massive impact not least on people’s energy prices, and yet still has the fizz and ideas to run this country," he said.

"I would say to people ‘Rishi Sunak runs a really good government that’s focused on people’s priorities, like growing the economy, cutting inflation, supporting the NHS and stopping the small boats.'"

