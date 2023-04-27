Play Brightcove video

A Helston Dad is undertaking a marathon trek in memory of his baby son who died at just 19 days old from complications from a little-known infection - Group B Strep.

Craig Pollard is being joined by five friends to walk from Plymouth to the Lizard to raise funds for the Grand Appeal at Bristol Children's Hospital where his son Ezrah was treated.

Ezrah became ill when he was 16 days old and his health rapidly deteriorated. He had a temperature, wasn't feeding and was making an unusual grunting noise.

He was rushed from Cornwall to Bristol for emergency treatment, but his devastated parents Sarah and Craig were told there was nothing that could be done.

Ezrah died at just 19 days old Credit: Pollard family

Craig told ITV News that the last few months navigating important milestones in Ezrah's short life have been tough.

But the couple has spent the last year trying to raise awareness about Group Strep B and also fundraising for the Grand Appeal. They have already raised more than £40,000.

Group B Strep is a bacteria that between 20 - 40% of women carry and is usually harmless in adults but can be deadly in tiny babies. Craig said people needed to be aware of the signs and symptoms.

Craig said: "I know it doesn't affect too many people, apparently, but it has affected us in a huge way.

"I would urge people to just read up on it and be aware. We're not trying to scare people because hopefully, nothing will happen to your child. But if it does, it's nice to be aware.

"The quicker you act with things like group B, strep and sepsis, the more chance you have fighting it."

Craig Pollard and friends walking for Ezrah

Craig and his friends set off from Plymouth on the South West Coast Path bound for the Lizard. They are walking around a marathon a day to raise funds for the Grand Appeal at Bristol Children's Hospital.

One of the group, Ben Casley said: "We've learned a lot since, obviously, the ordeal Craig's gone through and what he's doing and Sarah's doing is incredible. And hopefully a lot of people, a lot of parents will learn from what he and Sarah have brought to the table."

For Craig and his wife Sarah, everything they are doing is in memory of Ezrah.

"This is all for Ezrah, everything we do. Me and Sarah will say that now. Everything we do in life now is for him.

"We carry him with us every day."

The symptoms to look out for in early-onset Group B Strep

Grunting, noisy breathing, moaning, seems to be working hard to breathe when you look at the chest or tummy, or not breathing at all

Being very sleepy and/or unresponsive

Inconsolable crying

Being unusually floppy

Not feeding well or not keeping milk down

A high or low temperature (if parents have a thermometer), and/or be hot or cold to the touch

Changes in their skin colour (including blotchy skin)

An abnormally fast or slow heart rate or breathing rate

Low blood pressure (identified by tests done in hospital)

Low blood sugar (identified by tests done in hospital)

Some babies are affected by Group B Strep from six days after they are born. Late-onset GBS symptoms may share symptoms with meningitis, including:

Being irritable with high-pitched or whimpering cries, or moaning;

Blank, staring or trance-like expression;

Floppy, may dislike being handled, be fretful;

Tense or bulging fontanelle (soft spot on babies’ heads);

Turns away from bright light;

Involuntary stiff body or jerking movements; and/or

Pale, blotchy skin.

For help and support go to the Group B Strep Support website.