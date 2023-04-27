Play Brightcove video

Watch as the male and female falcons reveal the first chick during the morning changeover. Credit: Taunton Peregrines/Twitter

The first peregrine falcon chick of the season has been born at Taunton Minster.

The pair that are nesting at St Mary Magdalene Church have been taking turns incubating four eggs which were laid at the end of March.

Staff at the Minster have been keeping a watchful eye on the live feed that gives insight into the fascinating nesting process.

What is a peregrine falcon?

The peregrine is the UK's biggest falcon, and among the fastest animals on the planet -reaching speeds of up to 200 miles per hour when 'stooping'. They dive down on their prey from a great height.

The powerful bird has long, broad, pointed wings.

They are found in the uplands of the north and west and rocky seacoasts.

The birds were illegally killed to prevent predation on game birds and racing pigeons.

Improved legislation and protection now means they have expanded into many urban areas.