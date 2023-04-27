A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a caravan overturned in Helston.

The A394 was closed for more than an hour between the B3297 Falmouth Road and Pasmore Road last night (26 April).

The crash was first reported at around 7pm and the road reopened at around 8.15pm.

Police said the driver of the motor home provided a positive breath test.

Nobody was injured and the driver was arrested and taken into custody.

Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team shared a picture of the overturned vehicle on social media during the early hours of this morning.

The post on Twitter read: "This driver got it a tad wrong in their new motor home... Luckily no one was hurt. One arrested and in custody."