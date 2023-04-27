Police are looking for the driver of a dark SUV after a man was left with serious injuries in Plymouth after a hit and run.

The man was struck by a car as he crossed Tamerton Foliot Road around 3.45am on Sunday 19 March.

The car didn't stop and left in the direction of Tamerton Foliot.

The casualty, in his 30s and from Plymouth, managed to flag down another motorist who took him to hospital.

He was left with severe bruising, a broken ankle and leg injuries, and needed stitches in his hand.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Officers would like to hear from anyone in the area who may have relevant CCTV or doorbell footage or any driver who may have captured what happened on a dashcam.

If you are able to assist you can get in touch here.