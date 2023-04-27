A woman in her 80s has been left with 'life-changing' injuries after a crash involving three cars in Swindon.

It happened on Drakes Way on Monday (24 April).

At just after 4.30pm a black Hyundai i10 had been travelling on Queens Drive and entered the roundabout.

It is reported that a blue coloured van cut in front of the car, causing them to leave the roundabout onto a concrete area and collide with a white Ford Transit waiting to enter the roundabout.

The woman is currently being treated in hospital.

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact Wiltshire Police.