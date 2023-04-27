There are growing concerns for the welfare of a man in his 30s who has gone missing in Somerset.

Terry was last seen in the Tangier area of Taunton at around 2:50pm yesterday afternoon (26 April).

The 37-year-old is white and said to be 5ft 7ins tall, of a medium build and with short, brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey joggers, a grey jumper and white trainers.

Avon and Somerset Police say Terry has links to Cheddon Fitzpaine and the Taunton area.

Anyone who sees him is being urged to call 999 and quote reference 5223097016. To pass on all other information, people are being asked to dial 101.