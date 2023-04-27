Three teenagers have appeared in court charged with the murder of 18-year-old Owen Dunn.

The teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 27 April.

Owen Dunn was stabbed to death in Mazurek Way in Swindon on 4 December last year, just weeks before his 19th birthday.

The murder case has been adjourned until 5 May.

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old have been remanded in custody, while a 14-year-old boy remains on conditional bail.