There are delays on the M4 motorway heading eastbound following a multi-vehicle crash this morning (27 April).

Fire and rescue crews attended the scene of the collision between junctions 20 and 21, which involved two LGVs with one casualty physically trapped.

Crews from Avonmouth, Temple, Patchway and Thornbury were dispatched to the scene.

Traffic is delayed by 45 minutes between Junction 21, for the M48, and Junction 20, for the M5 and the Almondsbury Interchange.

Highways England said on Twitter: "All lanes have now been reopened on the #M4 eastbound between J21 (#Chepstow) and J20 (#M5) @2SevernBridges following an earlier collision.

"There are residual delays of at least 45 minutes on the approach. The congestion stretches to the Prince of Wales Bridge and there are queues back to M48 Junction 1 Aust Interchange."

Avon Fire and Rescue Service explained: "With police and ambulance colleagues in attendance, all three lanes of the carriageway were closed to allow crews to move in and rescue the casualty.

"Using hydraulic cutting equipment, crews were able to rescue the casualty, who was then conveyed to hospital by ambulance colleagues."

The latest Inrix report said: "Long delays and queueing traffic due to earlier accident on M4 Eastbound from J21 M48 to J20 M5 J15 (Almondsbury Interchange).

"Congestion to halfway past J22 (M49 interchange) onto the Prince of Wales Bridge, as well as queues back to M48 J1 Aust Interchange.

"Travel time is 40 minutes. All lanes have been re-opened. Cameras show lane one (of three) was closed."

There were also queues on the M48 immediately after the crash.

There are also queues on the M48. Credit: Highways England

An exit slip road on the M5 Southbound was closed due to a two-vehicle crash earlier today, causing slow traffic at junction 12 for the A430, Quedgeley and Hardwicke. It has now reopened.

More updates to follow.