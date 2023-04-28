A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to murder a teenage boy who was shot in Swindon.

The 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in the shooting in Odstock Road, Penhill, on Monday 25 April.

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Friday 28 April. Detectives at Wiltshire Police have also been given more time to question a 40-year-old man who was arrested earlier this week.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: "The victim of the shooting remains in hospital where he is being treated for injuries which have been described as potentially life-changing.

Police at the scene of the shooting Credit: ITV News

"Extensive enquiries continue, with the investigation team continuing to appeal for more information from the public.

"We would especially ask that anyone with CCTV, doorbell cameras or dash cam footage taken from the evening of Sunday 23 April into the morning of Monday 24 April should contact us as a matter of urgency by calling 101 and quoting log 54230042679.

"You can also leave information without giving your name by calling Crimestoppers on 080 555111."