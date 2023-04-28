A man running a Class A drugs line in Swindon has been jailed for two and a half years.

Kane Tommaso Townsend, 25, from Swindon, pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Between November 2022 and February 2023, Townsend ran a drugs line valued at almost £65,000 over an estimated 50 days. Around 650 grams of crack cocaine and heroin were distributed during that period.

Townsend was arrested on 3 February. He was found in possession of a mobile phone linked to drugs lines and remanded in custody, before pleading guilty to the offences in March.

He was sentenced at a hearing at Swindon Crown Court on Tuesday 25 April and also required to pay a victim surcharge of £228.

PC William Saunders, from Wiltshire Police's Fortitude Team, said: “This is a good sentence and takes a drug dealer off the streets of Swindon.

“This sends a clear signal that drugs will not be tolerated in Swindon or anywhere else in Wiltshire.

“The Fortitude Team will proactively seek out and take positive action on drugs lines that try and establish themselves in our communities.

“This in order to protect the most vulnerable in society with our goal of creating safer public spaces for all.”