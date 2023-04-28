Elections in the Burrator ward of West Devon Borough Council (WDBC) have been postponed following the death of candidate Neil Jameson.

Mr Jameson, who was standing for the Green Party in next week's vote, died on Monday 24 April.

The council’s returning officer Steve Mullineaux said: “We send our condolences to Mr Jameson’s family at this sad time.

“Legally, we must now postpone the election in the Burrator ward. I have already contacted the other candidates.”

Polls in all other wards will go ahead as scheduled.

Five candidates were nominated in Burrator, contesting two seats. The other candidates – Felix Davies (Cons), Diana Moyse (Cons), Sam North (Grn) and Christopher West (LD) – remain validly nominated and will be included on the ballot paper when a new election date is set.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Jameson who was a founder and former executive director of Citizens UK, an organisation which aims to make changes in society by bringing communities together.

Following his death Citizens UK tweeted: "Devastated to announce our founder @NeilJamesonUK has passed away. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.

"Such a great legacy in UK democracy and social justice, Neil often shared this famous quote - 'It is not hope that gives rise to action, it is action that inspires hope'."

Mr Jameson was known for campaigns around the UK including climate justice and the living wage.

Among those paying tribute, London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: “Neil Jameson was tireless in campaigning for social justice and his commitment and passion improved the lives of thousands of Londoners across our city.

“He will be much missed, but his legacy will live on. My thoughts are with his family and friends today.”

Candidate nominations will reopen in Burrator once the new date is announced. New polling cards will be sent out and any already returned postal votes won’t count.

Postal voters will be sent a new postal vote. The new ballot papers will be a different colour to help voters return the correct one.

Credit: Philip Churm, Local Democracy Reporting Service.