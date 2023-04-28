A former Bath and England rugby player has become part of the first all-disabled team to cross Europe's largest ice cap - Vatnajokull in Iceland.

Ed Jackson broke his neck diving into a swimming pool in 2017.

Despite being told he would probably never walk again, Ed has since taken on multiple challenges. This includes breaking the world record for climbing 6800m with a spinal cord injury.

He joined two friends on the start of an unaided trek in mid-April.

Ed was roped together with former mountaineer Darren Edwards and biologist Dr Niall McCann who also experienced spinal injuries.

Ed, Darren and Niall have made it across the glacier Credit: Ed Jackson/Instagram

On a social media video, from the safety of their tent, they revealed they had to put in a 23km shift on day 11 before a storm rolled in.

Ed said: "Good morning, we've made it. We are at our last GPS point.

"We went on for eleven hours to get to this point because as you can see the storm has rolled in.

"We would have been stuffed if we hadn't made it here. A monumental effort, but we've done it."

They have said a "massive thank you" for the support and donations.

The team has raised more than £17,000 so far for the Millimetres 2 Mountains Foundation.

This is a charity that Ed founded with his wife, which helps people recover from trauma by using the great outdoors.

