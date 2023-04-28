A 17-year-old girl has died and a 16-year-old has been left with 'life changing' injuries after a crash in Cornwall.

It happened on the A388 Stoke Climsland between Launceston and Callington yesterday afternoon (27 April) at around 3.40pm.

The two-vehicle crash involved a white Ford Transit flatbed truck, driven by a 44 year old man from the Plymouth area, and a white Vauxhall Corsa being driven by the 17 year old from the Okehampton area. She suffered fatal injuries.

The 16-year-old front seat passenger of the Corsa was taken to Derriford Hospital.

The driver of the Ford Transit was treated for minor injuries and then arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He is being questioned by police.

A forensic examination was carried out at the scene and then the road was reopened.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Officers would like to thank the public for their patience during this time."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information, in particular dash cam footage around the time of the collision, is asked to contact Devon & Cornwall Police on 101 and quoting log reference number 568 27th April 2023."