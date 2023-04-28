A Cheltenham woman who was a code breaker for GCHQ has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Christine Wenham was born on 27 April 1923 in Feltham, London. It was when she went to work as a telephonist during World War II she met her husband John Wenham, who was also from London and was working for the General Post Office.

The couple married in 1947 and after the war, Mr Wenham got a job at GCHQ and the couple moved to Cheltenham from London.

They went on to have four children, Roger, Sally, Glynis and Ian. Their third child Glynis died in 1964 when she was 10 due to a complication attributed to asthma.

Christine and John married in 1947

Roger and Sally were born in Cheltenham but soon after Mr Wenham was deployed to work in Singapore, where also Glynis was born. On return to Cheltenham, they had their youngest son, Ian, who was born in the house Mrs Wenham lives in still to this day.

Mrs Wenham’s family has grown over the years and she now has six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Her daughter-in-law, Marie Wenham, 59, is married to Mrs Wenham’s youngest son Ian. She said: “It was when Ian was about 10 years old, Christine applied for a job at GCHQ which is where John was working.

“Christine tells me that during the interview, she was asked why she would like to work at GCHQ and she replied saying ‘I like doing puzzles’, and she was given the job as a code breaker.

“She worked her way up there and became an executive officer and she worked there until she retired.”

Mrs Wenham is said to have really enjoyed their time in Singapore with the children before returning to England.

Marie said: “They moved to Singapore after Sally was born, and it took them three weeks to get there by ship. Christine loved her time there and has described living the life of Riley.

“They were very sociable and had lots of dinner parties, she just loved it.”

Mr and Mrs Wenham loved to travel and when they retired, they would go away for months at a time in their campervan.

Christine and John would go away for months in their campervan Credit: BPM Media

Marie said: “Christine loves Portugal. She and John would go away for months at a time in their campervan travelling through France and Spain and staying in Portugal.

“Christine loves the heat and the laid-back way of people over there. It was only after John had a stroke, they stopped going in the campervan and started to stay in hotels instead.”

The family were heartbroken when Mr Wenham died aged 93 in 2013.

Mrs Wenham began to visit Portugal again where they made special memories and shared adventures together.

Marie said: “Christine says the key to a long and healthy life is to have a glass of red wine each night.

"She goes to church every Sunday and also to two clubs throughout the week. It was only recently she stopped walking by herself to group."