Officers from Avon & Somerset police are looking to speak to a man in connection with a robbery in Yate.

An unknown man threatened another man at the junction of Deerhurst and Barnwood Road at around 8:30pm on Friday 3 March. The offender made off with the man's phone.

He is said to be white, around 30-35 years old, of slim build, approximately 6ft 1-2ins tall, with stubble and short, shaved hair.

The victim sustained a cut to his hand which has required hospital treatment.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail.

Avon & Somerset police are appealing for anyone with any information to come forwards.