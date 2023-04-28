A gang of organised criminals who ran a 'ghost' drug line in Cornwall have been jailed for more than 14 years.

On 4 February 2020, police arrested Richard Vasey, Uthman Khan and Imdadul Haque at a property in St Austell.

Officers found 114 wraps of cocaine and 55 wraps of heroin at the house as well as a grinder, electronic scales and mobile devices.

The drugs represented a total street value of £1,690.

On the same day, police stopped a Ford Focus on the A30 which was being driven by Sean Cruise.

Cruise was found to be under the influence of Class A drugs and has since been disqualified from driving for four years.

The passenger in the car, Jayden Edgington, was carrying more than £500 and mobile phones which officers seized.

Analysis of phone data showed Cruise, Haque and Khan had travelled from Birmingham at around 3am. They arrived in St Austell shortly after 8am where Cruise dropped the two men off and collected Edgington, before travelling towards the M5.

The mobile phones attributed to Khan, Haque and Edgington were found to contain messages and photos relating to the trade of controlled drugs.

Khan, Vasey and Edgington pleaded guilty to their roles whilst Haque and Cruise pleaded not guilty. However the trio was found guilty by the jury on 5 July following a six-day trial at Truro Crown Court.

Uthman Khan, 23, of Clifton Road, Birmingham, was sentenced to two years and three months.

Imdadul Haque, 24, of Trenville Avenue, Birmingham, was sentenced to three years.

Jayden Edgington, 25, of Ilmington Road, Birmingham, was sentenced to two years and eight months.

Sean Cruise, 47, of Hobson Road, Birmingham, was sentenced to four years and six months. Cruise failed to appear at court and was sentenced in his absence.

Richard Vasey, 47, of The Copse, St Austell was sentenced to two years and three months.

Investigating officer DC Squire said: “The ghost line was run by an organised criminal gang from Birmingham in early 2020. Proactive policing identified this drugs line active in St Austell so officers conducted a warrant seizing the crack cocaine and heroin before it could be distributed.

“The sentence passed by the judge today highlights the importance of identifying these criminal gangs so that the drugs can be intercepted and those responsible can be brought to justice”.