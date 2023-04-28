Natalie Imbruglia confirmed for Bristol Pride - the full line-up so far

Natalie Imbruglia has been confirmed for this year's Bristol Pride.

The Australian pop star will perform in the afternoon 'legend' slot of the festival, which has already confirmed Scissor Sisters' frontman Jake Shears as its headliner.

Bristol Pride will run from 24 June to 9 July this year, with 'Pride Day' celebrations taking place on 8 July.

There will be a parade through the city centre before a host of artists perform on the Downs throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Natalie Imbruglia will perform at Bristol Pride on the Downs in July.

Girls Aloud Star Nadine Coyle, 90s dance sensation Alison Limerick, ‘Hypnotized’ singer Sophie and the Giants and Brit award nominee Ladyhawke will also be performing.

Crowds will be able to enjoy The Dolly Parton Experience, with Sarah Jayne as Dolly, live party-rousers Rhythm Of The 90s and art-pop performer Newtion.

The event is free to attend but people can buy £7 supporter wristbands which include free bus travel from the city centre to the Downs and discounted food and bar at the festival. Wristbands are available via the Bristol Pride website.