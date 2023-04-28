A popular restaurant has been forced to close - because it can't find a chef.

Puro is ranked as the number one restaurant in Clevedon on TripAdvisor and has even had celebrity diners including Jeremy Clarkson.

Despite the fact it's so popular people often struggle to secure a table, the family-run restaurant will be closed from Monday 1 May due to a lack of staff.

In a post, they said: "It is with the greatest sadness and regret that we have been forced to close Puro from Monday 1 May.

"Unfortunately we cannot find chefs to work in our kitchen.

"Ironically every year we have been open, we have got busier and busier. In fact last year was our best year to date.

"We will continue to search for a new team so it's goodbye for now and we hope to be opening again soon.

"Thank you to everyone who has enjoyed their meals, birthdays, anniversaries and celebrations over the past six years.​

"If you are an experienced head chef looking for a new role please get in touch."​