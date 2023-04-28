An 18-year-old is in hospital with serious injuries after he was assaulted in Cheltenham in the early hours of Thursday morning (27 April).

Police were called to The Promenade at around 3am to a report that a young man had been punched.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol by paramedics. He remains there in a serious condition.

A 21-year-old man from Buckinghamshire was arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who have not already come forward to make contact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police.