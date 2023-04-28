Thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and other items have been stolen during a burglary in Gloucestershire.

The thieves forced entry to a property on Cirencester Road on Friday 14 April before finding a safe and making off with jewellery, money and documents.

Police say the burglary is thought to have happened between 11am and 1pm, while the homeowner was out.

The stolen jewellery and items include:

A Cruise branded ring purchased in America which is valued at $1,220/£962

A topaz necklace and earrings

A garnet necklace and earrings

A diamante necklace and earrings

Two silver christening bracelets

A DKNY branded watch, Nans branded watch and Diamanté watch

€140 euros, $150 dollars and £100 in limited edition coins

Old crowns, a £1 note and Royal Mint Coins in a case

Two British passports and EU medical cards

A Lovelinks branded silver charm bracelet and silver charms

A silver and diamond brooch in the shape of a “J”

A Nationwide cheque book and two Nationwide debit cards

A Coventry Building Society passbook

A silver handmade necklace with handmade silver starfish pendant with matching starfish earrings - made in Kefalonia

A Lovelinks branded silver charm bracelet with silver/glass charms and two boxes of additional charms (four in each box)

A vintage leaf brooch and pearl earrings

A wedding and birth certificates

A booking confirmation for a holiday to Cornwall in June

A restaurant voucher

Gloucestershire Police are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or who has been offered the items for sale to get in contact.

Additionally officers would like to hear from anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage which may help the investigation.

Information can be submitted online by completing this form and quoting incident 208 of 14 April.

