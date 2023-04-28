A dog has tragically died after falling from a cliff in Cornwall, the coastguard has said.

Bude Coastguard Rescue Team, a voluntary organisation, were called to Efford Ditch shortly before 10am on Tuesday 4 April.

Crews arrived at the scene and spoke to the dog's owners, who were said to be "understandably upset".

The rescue team went down the cliff path and retrieved the animal, which was deceased.

A spokesman said in a statement on Facebook today: "Bude Coastguard Rescue Team were paged at 09:58 and tasked to Efford Ditch following the report of a dog over the cliff.

"Having liaised with the dog’s owners on scene, who were understandably upset, the team descended via a cliff path and retrieved the animal, who was, sadly, deceased.

"Our thoughts are with the dog’s owners."

Coastguard: 'For everyone's safety, please keep dogs on a lead'

The coastguard has previously advised dog owners to keep their pets on leads around cliffs.

Speaking after rescuing a second dog that had fallen down a cliff in a week, Polzeath Coastguard said earlier this month: "We would like to remind dog owners the importance of keeping their dogs on a lead when near our cliffs edges.

"It doesn’t take much for a dog to follow it’s nose without thinking, one moment they might be chasing a bird, and before you know it, they have fallen down a cliff.

"For everyone’s safety please keep them on a lead.

"If the worst does happen, please don’t put yourself at risk. However strong the impulse may be, do not attempt to self -rescue call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

"In a coastal emergency always dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

It comes as a cockapoo was rescued last month after falling 60 foot from a cliff edge before becoming trapped in an isolated cove in Ilfracombe.