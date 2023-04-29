A man in his 20s from Falmouth has died after a motorbike crash.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers were called just after 7pm on 28 April to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Swanpool Road in the town.

The young man, who was riding a silver Yamaha motorbike, died at the scene.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, the man's family have been informed.

Police officers are investigating the cause of the crash, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area and may have dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage that could assist the investigation, should contact police.

"Please report any relevant information to us via the force website or calling 101 quoting log 809 of 28 April."