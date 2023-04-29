There will be increased police patrols on Exmoor, Dartmoor and Bodmin in May because of an expected surge in visitors.

People are being urged to drive carefully to protect wildlife, with police also asking people to make sure they "leave no trace" by taking litter home.

Police are also asking people not to have barbecues on the moors because of the risk of wildfires which are devastating for ground-nesting birds and other wildlife.

Devon and Cornwall Police are ramping up rural patrols on Dartmoor, Exmoor and Bodmin Moor.

It comes as visitor numbers are expected to rise significantly during May, due to the three bank holidays.

The rural crime team on patrol on Bodmin Moor Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Rural Affairs Officer for Devon and Cornwall Police, PC Chris Collins, said: “With three bank holidays in May, we’re increasing our rural patrols to safeguard people and livestock during a time when more visitors are expected in Cornwall and Devon.

"We’d also like to take this opportunity to remind users of the countryside to respect and protect our environment, our wildlife, and our historic landmarks.

"Take notice of local signage, respect wildlife and any livestock around you, keeping your dog on a lead to protect livestock and ground-nesting birds.

The police want drivers to be cautious and give livestock plenty of space Credit: ITV West Country News

“Leave no footprint by being considerate of the land and clearing up after you, prevent wildfire by avoiding the use of BBQs or fires and contact us if you think unlicensed music events are being planned.”

The advice includes driving cautiously on rural roads, not feeding livestock, horses or wild animals and to always keep dogs under control.