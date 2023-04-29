Play Brightcove video

The annual World Pilot Gig Championships held on the Isles of Scilly have been hampered by the foggy conditions.

Four races have been cancelled since the start of the competition for the Women's and Men's Vet and Super Vet categories.

Dylan Jane, the new Chairman of the competition, says islanders are used to the weather "throwing spanners in the works" but safety has to be their priority.

"We cancelled the race this morning and the fog lifted maybe 30 minutes later. So there's some frustrated rowers there", he said.

"But at the same time, you could send people out thinking that it's going to be okay and if the fog drops, there could be a serious incident at sea, which could be fatal."

The St Agnes men's open saw more than 120 gig teams row 1.6 nautical miles Credit: ITV News

Teams and spectators struggled to get the St Mary's in time for the first day of racing with the low level cloud disrupting Skybus and helicopter flights.

The two biggest races - the Women's and Men's St Agnes Open, were able to go ahead on 29 April as planned, with 255 gigs registered as taking part.The conditions, however, have not dampened people's spirits, with Salcombe rower Emma Langmaid describing the weekend as the "pinnacle" of her rowing year.

It is the busiest time of year for the Isle of Scilly and Anna Mahoney, organiser for the Islands Partnership, says St Mary's "pretty much doubles in population" over the weekend.

"You have people staying and camping in gardens, sleeping on sofas, wherever someone can stay, they will for this event. So it's max capacity for the islands for sure", she said.