Bosses at Yeovil Town FC say it is 'highly regrettable' that staff have not been paid.

It comes as the club faces financial uncertainty and follows their relegation to the 6th Tier for the first time since the 1990s.

In a short statement posted on Yeovil Town FC's website, the club said: "The transaction for the sale and purchase of the club has not been completed.

"But the staff will be paid on Tuesday irrespective of a transaction being concluded or not."

The team travel to face Boreham Wood on Saturday 29 April, their final fixture of the season.