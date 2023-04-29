A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting in Swindon left a teenager with life-changing injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody in the early hours of Saturday 29 April where he remains.

The shooting took place at around 12.30am on Monday 24 April in Odstock Road, Penhill.

Superintendent Phil Staynings said: "This incident will undoubtedly have caused concern.

"We continue to work closely with the community to identify those responsible for this concerning crime.

"There is no place for these criminals in society and with the support of the public we must remove lethal weapons from the streets.

"Please continue to support the police service as we relentlessly strive to bring people to justice and make contact if there is any information you can share."

A 40-year-old man who was previously arrested has been released on bail, while the victim is currently in hospital being treated for his serious injuries.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 999 quoting log 54230042679.