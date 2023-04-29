A police cordon is in place near a Bristol park after officers received reports a woman was raped.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were called to Crow Lane in Henbury in the early hours of Saturday 29 April.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers were called to Crow Lane, in Henbury, this morning (Saturday 29 April) at around 12.30am following a report of a rape.

Police at the scene of the incident on Saturday 29 April Credit: BPM Media

"The investigation is ongoing and a police cordon remains in place in the area. Officers are treating this as an isolated incident.

"Officers are providing support to the victim, and she is being offered specialist help and advice from trained professionals.

"We are appealing for witnesses who may have any information, or any relevant footage, to aid this investigation to call 101 and quote reference 5223099038."