Play Brightcove video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says everyone at the club 'knows what is at stake' as the Pilgrims look to seal promotion to the Championship today.

Argyle need just two points from their final two games to go up - and the big moment could come in front of their home fans on Saturday afternoon if they beat Burton Albion.

The last time Argyle celebrated promotion to the Championship was 2004. Credit: ITV News

"The players are obviously aware of what's at stake", Schumacher told ITV News.

"Everyone is aware. But if we take our eye off what we've been doing, then we will come unstuck. So it's important we just try and stick to the plan.

"We all know how huge this game could potentially be. So we just need to stay focused on trying to do what we can control, which is perform and play well."

Midfielder Adam Randall came through the Argyle academy. Credit: ITV News

One of those hoping Argyle can make that final push is 22-year-old midfielder Adam Randall.

Born in Plymouth and educated at Plymouth Stock School, Randall came through the club's academy and has supported them since he was a boy.

"I'm a fan first", he said.

"I still am a fan to be honest. I think it helps me fight for every every situation, every game I'm in, I put everything into it.

"If I was sat up in the stands, as opposed to having taken the journey that I've been on, then I'd want that from the players. So I know that that's what I'm going to do to to help my team and my club."