Police are searching for a 23-year-old woman who is missing in Bristol.

Sophie was last seen in the Southmead area on the evening of 28 April.

Avon and Somerset Police officers have growing concerns about Sophie's welfare and are asking for the public's help in finding her.

She is white, of slim build, with long blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately, quoting reference 5223098935.