A woman in her 20s has died after a car she was a passenger in crashed near Bude.

The driver, a local man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the crash which happened at around 10.20 on 28 April.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the A39 at Crimp following reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a Nissan 200 SX.

The passenger who is from Penzance, was taken to hospital where she died a short time later.

Formal identification has not taken place yet but her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

The road was closed for a number of hours while investigations took place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information in particular dash-cam around the time of the collision is asked to contact police on 101 or report via the website quoting log 1010 of 28 April.