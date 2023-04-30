A biker has been airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries after a crash in Seend, Wiltshire.

The crash between a car and a motorbike happened on Bath Road just before 4.30pm on Saturday 29 April.

A man in his 30s was taken to Southmead Hospital.

No arrests have been made. The road was closed for more than 15 hours and reopened around 8am on Sunday 30 April.

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam are asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 01225 694597 quoting log number 0191.