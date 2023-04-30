A 38-year-old man has been arrested in Bristol after reports a woman was raped near a park.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were called to Crow Lane, in Henbury, at around 12.30am on 29 April.

The arrested man has been released on police bail after his arrest on 30 April, while police continue their enquiries.

Officers from the force say they are supporting the victim after the incident, which they believe is an isolated one.

A spokesperson said: "The man has been released on police bail as we continue enquiries.

"Officers are providing support to the victim, and she is being offered specialist help and advice from trained professionals.

"We are appealing for witnesses who may have any information, or any relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, to call us."