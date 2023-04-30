Play Brightcove video

Watch Ellie Barker's live chat with Keith

A Yeovil man's enormous collection of Star Wars memorabilia could be worth £100,000.

Keith Guppy received his first R2D2 figurine for Christmas in 1981 and a love affair was born. Now, he has amassed over 2,000 pieces, which he keeps in his spare room at home.

Nowadays the collection is one of the largest in the UK, but more than 40 years on Keith still remembers watching the films for the first time.

Back then, he had a beloved AT-AT vehicle that he used to "walk around the village" with. He has a collectable AT-AT now, which is in pristine condition.

Although he hasn't managed to pass his passion on to the rest of his family, with new figurines coming out all the time, Keith has plenty to keep him busy.

The only thing he hasn't got is enough room to store them all.