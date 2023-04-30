Play Brightcove video

After 13 years, Plymouth Argyle have returned to the Championship. The Green Army sealed promotion with a 1-0 win over Burton Albion at Home Park on Saturday 29 April in a game which sparked wild celebrations.

The goal came from Niall Ennis, his 14th of the season, his third in as many games. And when the final whistle blew, the Green Army couldn't contain themselves.

This moment has been a long time coming. 13 years ago, Argyle dropped out of the Championship and there were some wilderness years, not least the fear that there may not be a Plymouth Argyle at all.

It was the fans that saved the club and now they can celebrate, including Adam Randell who is a graduate of Argyle's academy.

Adam told ITV News: "Oh, it's incredible. You can see to everyone how much it means. It's unbelievable. I didn't really know how to react to this amazing. The belief that the lads had to stick with it right to the end there."

Steven Schumacher celebrating the team's win Credit: ITV News

Adam's parents were with him on the pitch at the end. His dad Tim said: "Well, it's beyond my wildest dreams, you know, to have him here and doing what he's doing.

"It's been absolutely tremendous. You know, I've loved every minute of it."

West Country man Kevin Nancekivell, once a player and now the first team coach, said: "It means everything, it's been a tough four or five years in many ways.

"You know, four years ago, we went down and we come all the way now full circle back in the championship.

"A fantastic day for everybody in a football club when we need to enjoy and we can certainly have a nice summer now and look forward to being back in championship."

Fans have travelled from all over the world to support Plymouth Argyle.

The power of that support is not lost on captain Joe Edwards, who said: "It's everything, I'm so proud to be captain of this football club. They follow us all round the country, honestly the best fans in the country."

Plymouth's promotion push has been successful in part because of the loan players brought in by Steven Schumacher to add strength and depth after the disappointment of missing out in the play-offs last season.

He said: "Everyone deserves it, I think it's been a brilliant and a long season.

"Now we can go and relax and have a couple of days off and as I say enjoy ourselves and then get ready to go and win the league on Sunday."