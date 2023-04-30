The Flying Scotsman is coming to the West Country as part of its centenary year trip.

The world-famous locomotive will start from Bristol Temple Meads on Sunday morning and will then head south to Cornwall.

During its trip the train will stop to pick up passengers at Yatton and Taunton, from there the Scotsman will climb Whiteball Summit before stopping at Exeter St Davids to take on water and more passengers.

The train will follow the River Exe to the seaside, travelling along the famous sea wall between Dawlish and Teignmouth.

The Flying Scotsman Credit: ITV

The train will continue its travels towards the Royal Duchy via Newton Abbot where the Flying Scotsman, the first steam locomotive to travel at more than 100mph, will show off her strength as she powers up some of the steepest mainline gradients in the country.

The Railway Touring Company said: "First there is the difficult climb to the summit at Dainton Tunnel, followed by a dramatic drop down to Totnes, then an equally difficult climb up Rattery Bank before descending to Plymouth".

It added: "We leave Plymouth, diesel hauled, and cross the river Tamar on Brunel’s masterpiece, the Royal Albert Bridge, to enter Cornwall. Our train continues through the magnificent Cornish countryside to Par."

The world famous locomotive will return to the West Country, travelling from Taunton to Penzance. Credit: Flying Scotsman

Safety message

The Railway Touring Company and the National Railway Museum appreciate there is considerable interest in Flying Scotsman, but stress that anyone wishing to see Flying Scotsman en-route should do so from a safe and permitted place. Trespassing along rail lines or into prohibited areas of railway stations is dangerous.

It is vital that spectators do not venture onto the railway when Flying Scotsman is on the main line as a full timetable of regular services will also be running. For safety, keep away from the railway line.

The Flying Scotsman was the first British steam engine to breach 100mph, setting the record in 1934. Credit: PA

To avoid overcrowding and incidents of trespass and to assist the British Transport Police and Network Rail, The Railway Touring Company and the National Railway Museum will not publish details of Flying Scotsman’s route or journey times – this includes positioning moves.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Seeing Flying Scotsman is an exciting event for many people and we want everyone to be able to enjoy the occasion, so we can’t stress enough how important it is to keep safe at the same time.

“It’s vital that you watch from a safe distance and don’t go on or near the tracks. Trespassing on the railway is incredibly dangerous and can have devastating consequences, as well as being illegal. You could face a fine of up to £1,000 and be left with a criminal record.

"Please remember to watch from a distance and behave responsibly so that everyone is able to safely enjoy the sight of the historic locomotive.”