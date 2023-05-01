Jody Morris has left Swindon Town Football Club after just four months as its manager and head coach.

His assistant Ed Brand, who joined in early March, has also departed.

Morris, 44, was appointed at the end of January in what was his first senior management role in the game.

A statement on the club's website today announced that he had "parted company" with Swindon Town after the first team failed to achieve its "objectives.

They lost to Crewe Alexandra on Saturday (29 April), which saw a downcast Morris describe his players' first-half performance as "disappointing" and "not good enough".

The full statement said: "Swindon Town can today confirm it has parted company with First-Team Head Coach, Jody Morris, and his assistant Ed Brand.

"Morris, 44, was appointed at the end of January in what was his first senior management role in the game, and was later followed to the County Ground by assistant, Ed Brand, in early March.

"We would like to thank both Jody and Ed for their contribution and efforts since joining the football club, and wish them all the very best in the future.

"Our aim when they took over was to push on and finish the second half of the season strongly, but as a club, we haven’t achieved our objectives.

"With just one more league game remaining before we reach the conclusion of the season, we feel now is the right time to take a fresh approach as we look to bring success back to this great club for 2023/24.

"Work is well underway to find our next manager, with an announcement in due course.

"Steve Mildenhall and Gavin Gunning will take charge of our final EFL Sky Bet League Two fixture at home to Crawley on Monday 8 May, kick off 12.30pm."

