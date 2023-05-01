A major search operation is underway in a Cotswolds town after a teenage boy went missing in the river.

A group of teenagers, believed to be around aged 17, are understood to have got into trouble while playing in the water at Lechlade on Thames last night (30 April).

Gloucestershire Police were called at around 10pm after a boy was spotted in the River Thames near the town.

The National Police Air Service, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and Severn Area Rescue Association carried out searches into the early hours today (1 May).

The boy was not found and specialist search teams have begun a fresh search for him.

The boy had been with three others by the river and some of the group had entered the water to try and find him.

Residents who live near the incident said police launched a rescue boat from Lechlade Marina and slowly searched the water.

Officers were also seen searching the area with torches with a helicopter circling above the area.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: “Searches have been taking place in the River Thames after a report a teenager was in the water near Lechlade on Thames.

“Police were called at around 10pm yesterday on 30 April and emergency services attended.

“Officers have been supported by the National Police Air Service, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and Severn Area Rescue Association while searches continued into the early hours of this morning (Monday).

“The teenage boy has not yet been located and specialist search teams will be continuing with the search today (Monday). His next of kin are aware.

“A group of four had been at the location together and some had entered the water to try and find the boy. The others are accounted for.”