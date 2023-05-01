A Truro man in his 50s died in a crash on on Cornwall's A30 last night (30 April).

The incident involving two vehicles happened between Bodmin and Launceston after 11pm.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called at approximately 11.40pm following reports of a collision having occurred on the westbound carriageway of the A30.

When they arrived, they found a grey VW Beetle and a grey Ford S-MAX had crashed between the Two Bridges and Plusha.

The Beetle driver, who was a man in his 50’s from the Truro area, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, a man in his 70s from the Launceston area, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Part of the A30 was closed in both directions overnight, until 9.30am this morning (1 May).

Police officers from the Alliance Armed Response, No Excuse Team and Roads Policing Team attended the scene to complete a full forensic investigation.

The crash scene remains partially closed as efforts to recover one of the vehicles continue.

Police expect the road to be fully cleared by later this morning, Monday 1 May.

The force is appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either vehicle prior to the collision.

Anyone with any information or who has dash-cam footage that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting log number 1059 30 April.

Information can also be reported via the force website.

