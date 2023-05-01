A man was rushed to hospital after a violent brawl outside a pub in Swindon.

Police said the man was with a group of men outside the Deers Leap Pub in Penhill on Friday night (28 April), when fight broke out.

At around 11.30pm the group was approached by another group of men carrying knives.

Wiltshire Police has put out an appeal for witnesses to the incident, which left the victim with a large wound on his leg.

The statement says: "We are appealing for witnesses following a disorder outside The Deers Leap Pub in Penhill, Swindon.

"Around 11.30pm on Friday a group of men were approached by another group, reportedly carrying knives and wearing balaclavas.

The statement continued: "A man in his 20s suffered a large wound to his leg and was treated in hospital for his injuries.

"If you saw what happened, or can help with our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 54230044847."

The appeal has led to a flurry of complaints from people saying there needs to be more police on the streets in Penhill and other areas of Swindon.

It comes as the Office for National Statistics found knife crime in Wiltshire has seen the largest increase across the South West.

Knife-related crime rose by 17% in 2022 compared to 7% in 2021. The Police and Crime Commissioner for Wiltshire said the increase in "extremely concerning".

The force has confirmed that over the next four weeks, there will be an increased policing presence in Swindon "dedicated to addressing the rise in violence where knives and other weapons have been used".