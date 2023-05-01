The man who died outside a Cornwall nightclub on Sunday (30 April) has been named as 35-year-old Michael Allen, from Liskeard.

Seven other men and women were injured in the attack, which happened in the early hours of the morning on Castle Canyke Road in Bodmin.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the Victoria Square area of the town at 3.15am following a report of a serious altercation.

They were informed that someone was in possession of a knife and that multiple people had sustained suspected stab wounds.

Eight people were taken to hospital following the incident. Five have since been released with two people remaining in hospital as they recover from surgery.

One man was confirmed deceased at the scene. He has since been named as 35-year-old Michael Allen from Liskeard, known as Mike to his friends.

His family have today issued an image and the following tribute: “Mike was simply much-loved son, brother, grandson, and uncle who loved his dogs.

“His family would like to respectfully request privacy at this time”.

A tribute site has been set up at Bodmin Rugby Club, where people can gather to remember Mike.

Devon and Cornwall Police said local officers would also be there to help support the community.

The hub will run from 4-6pm today (1 May) and then twice daily from 10am-midday and 4-6pm for the next week.

A 24-year-old man from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police attended Bodmin Magistrates’ Court this morning and were granted a further 36-hour extension to allow officers additional time to detain and question the suspect.

Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson from the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “Our investigation continues into this matter, and we continue to ask the public for their help.

“If you have any information that relates to this murder and have yet to have spoken with the police, please come forward immediately.

"The information to have, no matter how small you may feel it could be, could be vital to our investigation."

If you witnessed the incident or have any information, including footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via the Major Incident Public Portal.

